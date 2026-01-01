Preview of Jimi Hendrix: Hear My Train A Comin’

Along with clips of Jimi Hendrix performing, this preview includes Hendrix's thoughts on his self-expression, and interviews with Paul McCartney, Steve Winwood and Linda Keith on Hendrix's mesmerizing showmanship on stage. Hear My Train A Comin’, the documentary unveiling previously unseen performance footage such as the 1968 Miami Pop Festival, premieres November 5, 2013. Directed by Bob Smeaton.