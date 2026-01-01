PBS Previews: Maya Angelou: And Still I Rise

Take a behind-the-scenes look at "Maya Angelou: And Still I Rise." Hear from Dr. Angelou's grandson, Colin Johnson and the series producer, Michael Kantor. Actor Louis Gossett, Jr. also weighs in, along with Actress Diahann Carroll, Professor Eugene Redmond, hip-hop artist Common, former-President Bill Clinton, former U.S. Secretary of State Hillary Clinton and Actress Alfre Woodard.