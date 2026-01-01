Harper Lee - Preview

One of the biggest American bestsellers of all time, To Kill a Mockingbird (1960) was thought to be the first and only novel by Harper Lee, until now. On July 14, Go Set a Watchman will be released, featuring characters from Lee's Pulitzer Prize-winning novel. Now, a newly updated version of Mary McDonagh Murphy’s 2012 documentary, Harper Lee: Hey, Boo, airs July 10 on PBS (check local listings).