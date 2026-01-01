Cachao: Uno Mas - Preview

The Grammy-winning bassist Israel "Cachao" Lopez died on March 2008, almost 90-years old. A maestro of legendary status ultimately considered one of the greatest Afro-Cuban musicians of all time, he had made his home in the United States for the past four decades. American Masters' bilingual film, Cachao: Uno Mas premieres Monday, September 20, 2010 at 9 p.m. (ET) on PBS (check local listings.)