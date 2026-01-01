American Masters: 1980s Highlights

Created and launched in 1986 by Executive Producer Susan Lacy, the American Masters series set the standard for documentary film profiles. Among its first films in the 1980s were "George Gershwin Remembered," "Aretha Franklin: The Queen of Soul," and "James Baldwin: The Price of a Ticket." On January 21, 2014, American Masters premieres its 200th episode: "Salinger," by Shane Salerno.