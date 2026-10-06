Phil Ochs: There But for Fortune is a tribute to an unlikely American hero whose music is as relevant today as it was in the 1960s. Phil Ochs was moved by the conviction that he and his music would change the world. Unyielding in his political principals and unbending in his artistic vision, Ochs tirelessly fought for peace and justice throughout his short life (12/19/1940 - 4/9/1976).