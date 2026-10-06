Marvin Hamlisch: What He Did For Love

“The Way We Were,” “Nobody Does It Better” and scores for "The Sting," "Sophie’s Choice" and the Broadway hit "A Chorus Line" made Marvin Hamlisch the go-to composer and performer for film, Broadway, every U.S. President since Reagan, and concert halls worldwide. Hamlisch won four Grammys, four Emmys, three Oscars, three Golden Globes, a Tony Award, and a Pulitzer Prize before his death in 2012.