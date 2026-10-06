John Muir in the New World

Preservationist, naturalist, author, explorer, activist, scientist, farmer, John Muir (4/21/1838 - 12/24/1914) was all these things and more. Explaining his impact then and now, this 90-minute documentary delves into Muir's life with reenactments filmed in the majestic landscapes he visited: Wisconsin, Yosemite and the Sierra Nevada, the Alhambra Valley of California, and the glaciers of Alaska.