The Grammy-winning bassist Israel "Cachao" Lopez died in Coral Gables, Florida in March 2008, almost 90-years old. A maestro of legendary status and ultimately considered one of the greatest Afro-Cuban musicians of all time, he had made his home in the United States for the past four decades. American Masters pays tribute to the Father of Mambo in the series' bilingual film, Cachao: Uno Mas.