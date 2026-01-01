Remembering Fats Domino

In this clip from the Ed Sullivan Show in 1956, Fats Domino performs his version of "Blueberry Hill." Domino's recording of the song became an international hit, and exemplified his brand of New Orleans rhythm and blues morphed into rock and roll, which appealed to black and white audiences alike. Rest in peace to a true pioneer. Watch the full episode of Fats Domino and the Birth of Rock 'n' Roll