Preparing for a final opera performance

In this outtake from "J'Nai Bridges Unamplified," J'Nai prepares for her final appearance in "Written in Stone" at the Kennedy Center. The following day would be another momentous day for her, her world premiere in Adolphus Hailstork's "A Knee on the Neck." "It's been such a journey and as much as it is kind of sad to finish, I feel like a different person in a way."