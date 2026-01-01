Hannah Arendt’s reflections on being a refugee

Upon fleeing Germany to France in 1933 without her official papers, Hannah Arendt became a stateless person. After Germany invaded France in 1940 and Arendt was sent to Gurs camp, Arendt, her husband Heinrich Blücher and her mother were able to secure exit papers to New York City. They arrived in the city in 1941, where Arendt reflected on being a stateless person: “We lost our home.”