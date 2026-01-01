Why Loretta Lynn Wrote "You Ain't Woman Enough"

"You Ain't Woman Enough (to Take My Man)" is from Loretta Lynn's second studio album (1966). Lynn wrote the song after a young fan at a concert confided in Lynn that a rival was trying to steal her husband. The other woman "was really painted up," says Lynn, who told the worried fan, "honey, she ain't woman enough to take your man!" Lynn then wrote the song in ten minutes. A web exclusive outtake.