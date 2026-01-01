Western Symphony: One of Tanaquil Le Clercq's Last Dances

Watch a clip of Tanaquil Le Clercq and Jacques d’Amboise in Western Symphony, one of the last ballets Le Clercq performed in before falling ill with polio on the New York City Ballet's European tour in 1956. Jacques d'Amboise remembers his last dance with Tanny. Watch American Masters - Tanaquil Le Clercq: Afternoon of a Faun on Friday, June 20 at 10 pm on PBS.