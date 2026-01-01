Tanaquil Le Clercq in Jerome Robbins' Afternoon of a Faun

"Afternoon of a Faun," a love pas deux choreographed by Jerome Robbins for the New York City Ballet, was made on Tanaquil Le Clercq, who premiered the work in 1953 along with partner Francisco Moncion. In this excerpt, she dances the ballet with Jacques d'Amboise, who describes dancing with her. "American Masters -- Tanaquil Le Clercq: Afternoon of a Faun" airs June 20, 2014 at 10 pm on PBS.