Tanaquil Le Clercq, the Ideal Balanchine Dancer

Tanaquil Le Clercq was one of George Balanchine's muses and her body and style became an ideal in ballet. This excerpt from "American Masters -- Tanaquil Le Clercq: Afternoon of a Faun" shows her dancing in Balanchine's "Concerto Barocco" and includes commentary from Balanchine's assistant and New York City Ballet dancer Patricia McBride Lousada on how Le Clercq ("Tanny") became the "ideal."