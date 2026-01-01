Sleight of Hand and Three-Card Monte with Ricky Jay

At a performance in London, Ricky Jay demonstrates three-card monte in his one-man show, "Ricky Jay and his 52 Assistants," which premiered Off-Broadway in 1994. Jay considers himself lucky to feel part of the continuum of sleight-of-hand artists, whose tradition goes back more than a century. American Masters - Ricky Jay: Deceptive Practice premieres Friday, January 23 at 9 pm on PBS.