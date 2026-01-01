Robert F. Kennedy: Friend and Admirer of George Plimpton

In this film excerpt, Robert F. Kennedy Jr. recalls his father's admiration for Plimpton. "My father admired George for his courage, he had a curiosity about life and I think that’s the thing that probably attracted my father the most to him," says Kennedy, Jr. "Like my father, he saw life as a great adventure." Plimpton! Starring George Plimpton as Himself airs May 16, 2014 at 9 pm on PBS.