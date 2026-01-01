Polio and Iron Lungs in the 1950s. Le Clercq's Illness.

Ballerina Tanaquil Le Clercq contracted polio while on tour in Europe in 1956. She was hospitalized in Copenhagen, where an iron lung kept her breathing and her husband George Balanchine stayed to care for her. "American Masters -- Tanaquil Le Clercq: Afternoon of a Faun," includes archival footage showing patients in iron lung machines. It airs Friday, June 20 on PBS (check local listings).