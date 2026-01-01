Plimpton Gives Writer Jay McInerney His Debut

Author Jay McInerney says that George Plimpton "liked to tell people that he had saved me from becoming a pharmacist." It was Plimpton who published McInerney's first story ever in "The Paris Review" in 1982, which formed the basis for the iconic novel, "Bright Lights, Big City." This is a web exclusive outtake from "Plimpton! Starring George Plimpton as Himself," airing May 16 at 9 pm on PBS.