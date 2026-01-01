Peter Matthiessen Interview About The Paris Review

Writer Peter Matthiessen (May 22, 1927 – April 5, 2014) co-founded the prestigious literary magazine The Paris Review in 1953, along with George Plimpton (whom Matthiessen grew up with and recruited) and Harold L. Humes. In an interview he gave for "Plimpton! Starring George Plimpton as Himself," Matthiessen fondly recollects the new writing and established authors featured in The Paris Review.