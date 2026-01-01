Meryl Streep Interview: Working with Director Mike Nichols

Meryl Streep describes working with Mike Nichols, who directed her in his films Silkwood (1983), Heartburn (1986), Postcards From the Edge (1990), and in the HBO miniseries Angels In America (2004). Streep describes his set as a place he himself never wanted to leave. "He would just weep when he had to think, 'Now I have to go into the editing room. No one's there.'"