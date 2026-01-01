Loretta Lynn's Gowns

Loretta Lynn's personal designer Tim Cobb makes the gowns she wears at concerts and events. Cobb shows two popular gowns displayed in her museum: the golden one with glass beads that she wore for her 50th anniversary appearance at the Grand Ole Opry in 2010; and the light blue one she wore for the cover of the Van Lear Rose album (2004). This is an outtake from Loretta Lynn: Still a Mountain Girl.