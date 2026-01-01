Linda Ronstadt and Women in Country Rock

Musicians Bonnie Raitt, J.D. Souther, Jackson Browne, and Chris Darrow discuss the distinct sensibilities of women in country music and recognize Linda Ronstadt as a pioneer in the genre. This scene is an outtake from Troubadours: Carole King / James Taylor & The Rise of the Singer-Songwriter airing nationally Wednesday, March 2 at 8 p.m. (check local listings).