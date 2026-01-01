Lange's Eye on The Great Depression and Sharecropping

Dorothea Lange's photographed resilient men and women struggling with the Great Depression and sharecropping system. Lange tells the story of Tom Collins, the manager of "Migratory Labor Camp," whom she met. He became a character in John Steinbeck's novel The Grapes of Wrath. American Masters: Dorothea Lange: Grab a Hunk of Lightning premieres Friday, August 29 at 9-11 pm on PBS.