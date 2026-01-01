Kris Kristofferson and Country Music at the Troubadour

Kris Kristofferson reflects on how the Troubadour launched his career, alongside artists who performed at the legendary club, Carole King, Roger McGuinn of The Byrds, J.D. Souther, Richard "Dickie" Davis, and Barney Hoskyns. This scene is an outtake from Troubadours: Carole King / James Taylor & The Rise of the Singer-Songwriter airing Wednesday, March 2 at 8 p.m. (check local listings).