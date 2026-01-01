John Densmore, the drummer for The Doors from 1965 to 1973, talks about Tom DiCillo's in-depth work on the film When You're Strange, Jim Morrison's original film "HWY: An American Pastoral" (presented with the program), and the different path he has taken as a rock star. When You're Strange, a film about The Doors premieres Wednesday May 12, 2010 at 9pm (check local listings) for AMERICAN MASTERS.