Jascha Heifetz Tests Itzhak Perlman's Skills

Itzhak Perlman reminisces about his first encounter as a teenager with the world-famous violinist Jascha Heifetz. Perlman was a student at Juilliard and Heifetz stopped in at his class to hear him play. After performing, Perlman and his teacher Ivan Galamian thought Heifetz had heard enough. Instead, Heifetz asked Perlman to play scales for him --- a rudimentary exercise in training.