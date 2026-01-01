Jascha Heifetz Concerts for 1923 Japan Earthquake Victims

Jascha Heifetz traveled to Japan in 1923, weeks after the earthquake on September 1 that devastated Tokyo, Yokohama and the Kanto region, with casualties near 143,000. He gave outdoor performances there and also gave benefit concerts to benefit Japan. He was a forerunner among musicians to do relief work. This is film outtake from Jascha Heifetz: God's Fiddler, featuring Heifetz' own film footage.