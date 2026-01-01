James Levine Conducts Simon Boccanegra

In this clip from James Levine: America's Maestro, hear a story from David Langlitz, the Principal Trombone for the Met Orchestra, that illuminates Levine's unique sensitivity to sound and watch Levine conduct a dress rehearsal of Simon Boccanegra with Placido Domingo. James Levine: America's Maestro premieres Wednesday June 1st, 2011 at 8 p.m. (check local listings).