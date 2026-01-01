Interview with Kenneth Bowser

Emmy Award nominated director Kenneth Bowser explains why he chose to make a documentary about Phil Ochs, why he seems to have been written out of the history of folk music, and the unique way that Ochs' music marries activism and his personal life. Phil Ochs: There But for Fortune premieres Monday, January 23 at 10 pm on PBS (check local listings) and Sunday January 22 at 7:30 pm in New York.