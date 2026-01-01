Interview with John Muir Filmmaker Catherine Tatge

Catherine Tatge, the Director/Producer/Writer of American Masters John Muir in the New World, discusses how she uses reenactments to provide the visual elements needed to communicate the power of Muir's story, how she cast the part of Muir, and why Muir is an American Master. John Muir in the New World airs nationally Monday, April 18, 2011 at 9 p.m. (ET) on PBS (check local listings).