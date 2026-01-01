Interview with filmmaker Morgan Neville

Morgan Neville describes the making of the documentary Troubadours: Carole King / James Taylor & The Rise of the Singer-Songwriter, a riveting chronicle of the time, weaving archival footage, rare performances, and interviews from a veritable who's who. roubadours: Carole King / James Taylor & The Rise of the Singer-Songwriter airs Wednesday, March 2 at 8 p.m. (ET) on PBS (check local listings).