Harper Lee: From Mockingbird to Watchman

Harper Lee: American Masters director Mary McDonagh Murphy met author Harper Lee on June 30, 2015, in Monroeville, Alabama, before the release of Lee’s second novel, Go Set a Watchman, on July 14, 2015. In an American Masters exclusive, Murphy reports on meeting Lee and interviews Lee’s lawyer, Tonja B. Carter, Lee’s current literary agent, Andrew Nurnberg and Lee’s friend, Wayne Flynt.