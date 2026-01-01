George Plimpton: Making a Success out of Failure

Writer and journalist George Plimpton (1927–2003) did not show much early promise when he flunked out of the college preparatory school Exeter (Phillips Exeter Academy), where his family held an esteemed reputation. In a film excerpt, Plimpton's son reads his father's essay: "How Failing at Exeter Made a Success of George Plimpton.” Tune in to PBS on Friday, May 16 at 9 pm for the full film.