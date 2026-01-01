Fats Domino Filmmaker Joe Lauro on Making the Documentary

Joe Lauro, director of Fats Domino and The Birth of Rock ‘n’ Roll, details the challenges of making a film about a living legend and a very private man. One hurdle was finding archival footage of Fats Domino's performances (which he did, in France). Lauro also had to win Domino's own interest and trust. Once he did, the "floodgates" opened, and Lauro could interview Domino's longtime bandmates.