Eames Outtakes: Pilgrimage

Eames Demetrios, grandson of Ray and Charles and Richard Saul Wurman of TED Talk about how the eames house has lured people from all over the world and become a kind of pilgrimage site for modernists. Charles & Ray Eames: The Architect and the Painter premieres nationally Monday, December 19 at 10 p.m. (check local listings) as the 25th anniversary season finale of American Masters.