Dorothea Lange's Museum of Modern Art Retrospective

In this excerpt from Dorothea Lange: Grab a Hunk of Lightning, curator John Szarkowsi and Lange prepare for her career retrospective at the Museum of Modern Art (MoMA). It would be the first exhibition the museum dedicated to a woman photographer and it would cover 25 years of her work. American Masters: Dorothea Lange: Grab a Hunk of Lightning premieres Friday, August 29 at 9-11 pm on PBS.