Dick Van Patten Interview

On June 6, 2012, Dick Van Patten was interviewed for American Masters – Mel Brooks: Make A Noise (2013). In this never before seen outtake, Van Patten recalls the first time he met Mel Brooks in a Sunday tennis match with Mel, Carl Reiner, Alan Alda, and Gene Wilder. Van Patten, known for his roles in Mel Brooks’ Robin Hood: Men in Tights, Spaceballs, and High Anxiety.