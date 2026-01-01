Crosby Family Remembers Bing

In this exclusive clip, Bing Crosby's family reflects on his life as a performer and family man. Hear all surviving members of Crosby’s immediate family — his wife Kathryn, daughter Mary and sons Harry and Nathaniel, and see archival footage from the film. American Masters - Bing Crosby Rediscovered premieres Tues., Dec. 2 at 8 pm and has a holiday encore on Fri., Dec. 26 at 9 pm.