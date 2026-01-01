Clark Terry on Count Basie's Space and Time in Jazz

Trumpeter and composer Clark Terry (1920 - 2015) talks about what Quincy Jones learned from Count Basie: the utilization of space and time. Terry gives examples of how Basie led his band's rhythm section and influenced the classic by trumpeter/composer Neal Hefti, "Li'l Darlin'." This film outtake is an original interview for American Masters - Quincy Jones: In the Pocket (2001).