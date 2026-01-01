Carole King (You Make Me Feel Like A) Natural Woman - Live

Carole King sings "(You Make Me Feel Like A) Natural Woman" at the piano, in never-before-seen footage. The intimate recording for the camera took place in Austin, TX, in 1982 for the film "One to One," by Scott Garen. Written by Carole King, with lyrics by her then-husband Gerry Goffin, the song was a 1967 single released by soul singer Aretha Franklin. Carole King recorded it herself in 1971.