Blowing in the Wind

In this outtake from Bill T. Jones: A Good Man,the crew discovers that the curtains used for projections in Fondly Do We Hope... Fervently Do We Pray are subject to large movements from wind gusts in the open-air venue and finds a solution. Bill T. Jones: A Good Man premieres nationally Friday, November 11 at 9 p.m. on PBS (check local listings) as part of the first PBS Arts Fall Festival.