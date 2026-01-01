Bing Crosby's Style of Singing

Bing Crosby sang as if he were addressing only one person with his voice. "What Bing created was the art of intimacy," says singer Tony Bennett. Entertainer Michael Feinstein uses the song "Moonlight Becomes You," from the film Road to Morocco to illustrate how Bing would change a song's phrasing and melody to make it more conversational. Bing Crosby Rediscovered premieres Dec. 2 on PBS.