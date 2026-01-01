Bing Crosby's Charity and "Take Care of" List

Bing Crosby used his fame and wealth to help friends, acquaintances and strangers in ways both public and nearly invisible. In this web-exclusive outtake, Crosby's biographer Gary Giddins describes the "take care of" list of people the entertainer kept, and how Crosby generally did not draw attention to his charitable giving. American Masters: Bing Crosby Rediscovered premieres Dec. 2 on PBS.