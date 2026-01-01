Bing Crosby Sings with the Crosby Boys

Bing Crosby sings the African-American spiritual "Joshua Fit the Battle of Jericho" with three of his sons on his television special in 1960. Crosby's first four sons --- Gary, twins Dennis and Philip, and Lindsay --- created the The Crosby Boys quartet in 1959. This is a web-only full version of the performance, as seen excerpted in American Masters - Bing Crosby Rediscovered.