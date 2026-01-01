Bing Crosby Performs "The Second Time Around"

In this web exclusive, see Bing Crosby's full performance of "The Second Time Around" (music by Jimmy Van Heusen and Sammy Cahn). A clip of this song from Crosby's television special in 1961 is seen in American Masters - Bing Crosby Rediscovered, which after its premiere on December 2, comes around for its second time on Friday, December 26 at 9 pm for a holiday encore (check local listings).