Bing Crosby and David Bowie Christmas Duet

Bing Crosby and David Bowie sing a duet in Crosby's Christmas television special in 1977. See their performance of "The Little Drummer Boy/Peace on Earth" and find out what it took to get Bowie to appear on the show. Two songwriters recount their quick turnaround of the song to win Bowie over. Bing Crosby Rediscovered premieres Dec. 2 on PBS at 8 pm; holiday encore on Dec. 26 at 9 pm.