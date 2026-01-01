August Wilson: The Ground on Which I Stand, Panel Discussion

After showing highlights from August Wilson: The Ground on Which I Stand on February 9, 2015, the film's director and producer, Sam Pollard, moderated a panel with actors Phylicia Rashad and Ruben Santiago-Hudson; Constanza Romero, Wilson’s widow and costume designer, and Rich Blint, Ph.D., of Columbia University. Co-presented by THIRTEEN and the Schomburg Center for Research in Black Culture.