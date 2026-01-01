In Memoriam: Actress Zoe Caldwell

Four-time Tony Award-winner Zoe Caldwell (“Slapstick Tragedy,” “Medea,” “Master Class”) died this week at 86. In her memory, we present this video clip of her discussing the rigid class system in England, and how she playfully disrupted expectations at a party with a lighthearted song and dance. This exclusive interview outtake is taken from American Masters – Paul Robeson: Here I Stand (1999).